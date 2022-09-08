S&P Global Executives Recognized for Driving Change for Gender Diversity in the Workplace on Heroes Women Role Model Lists

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global today announced that four senior executives have been recognized on the 2022 Heroes Women Role Model Lists presented by INvolve, which honor colleagues who advocate for women in the workplace. The Heroes Women Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo! Finance, showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

"I am thrilled to see our colleagues recognized as global leaders through their efforts to drive inclusion initiatives and inspire future generations of women in business. It's only through the hard work and commitment of our people that we achieve a culture that fosters belonging and diversity, and I'm proud to see us build on these efforts year on year," said Sally Moore, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Strategy, M&A, and Partnerships, S&P Global.

S&P Global colleagues on the Heroes list include:

Heroes Women Future Leaders Role Model List:

MiRan Park, Managing Director / VP - Global Head of Content Partnerships, S&P Global

Ashlee Williams, Vice President, Data Operations, Client Services & Customer Care, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Heroes Women Executives Role Model List:

Maria Bertram, Global Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Heroes Advocate Executives Role Model List:

Andrew Eisen, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence

In 2021, twelve S&P Global leaders were featured on INvolve Role Model Lists including Empower, Heroes and Outstanding.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

