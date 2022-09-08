Effectual Public Sector Inc. Appraised at CMMI Level 3 (ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, announced that its public sector arm has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). Effectual Public Sector Inc. provides mission-critical IT modernization solutions to Federal, State, Local, Education, and Nonprofit organizations. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and a globally accepted standard committed to helping organizations drive continuous improvement and quality management efforts. The appraisal was performed by Concept Quality Assurance Labs.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"As champions of digital transformation, we are continually expanding our expertise and credentials to provide the best possible service to our customers. The CMMI appraisal validates our ability to accelerate cloud migration, automate development in the cloud, and proves that our methodologies effectively enable us to deliver positive business outcomes for our customers," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen.

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process" says Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. "We commend Effectual on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

What our CMMI Maturity Level rating means for our customers:

Our work and processes have received the highest form of third-party validation

We deliver cloud-first managed and professional services with an established set of practices prioritized for each sector and division of the company

Efficiency in strategic planning and delivering high quality services aligned to our customer's business objectives

We are dedicated to continuous improvement and leading with innovation to solve complex modernization challenges with cloud services

With the credentials, certifications, and contract vehicles to ensure successful outcomes, Effectual Public Sector Inc.'s US-based teams have the proven ability to architect, build, secure, and manage highly scalable environments.

Effectual holds over 200 AWS Certifications and has achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Consulting Competency, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency designations. The company is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, AWS Public Sector Partner Programs, as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs.

For more details on the appraisal, visit Public Appraisal Results System (PARs) website at www.cmmiinstitute.com/pars/appraisals/58832

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

