Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), today announced that Citius will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022. Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius, will present in person on September 12, 2022 at 8:30 am EDT, and host one-on-one meetings with investors.

Registered participants will be able to view Mr. Mazur's presentation live through the conference website or access an archived webcast of the presentation under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Details



Date: September 12-14, 2022



Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City (in-person)



Time: Corporate presentation on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8:30am EDT



Webcast: Conference registration

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA submission is being prepared for the second half of 2022. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: ir@citiuspharma.com

