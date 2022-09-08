Ceribell Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Delirium Indication

Breakthrough Device Designation recognizes Ceribell's point-of-care EEG as a first-of-its-kind technology for the detection of delirium.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc. announced today that it has received Breakthrough Device Designation for its delirium indication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A first-of-its-kind technology, the Ceribell® system utilizes machine learning to analyze electroencephalography (EEG) signals to detect delirium. The Ceribell point-of-care EEG system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 for indicating suspected seizure activity and is currently utilized in intensive care units (ICUs) and Emergency Rooms across the United States.

Referred to as "acute brain failure," delirium is sometimes the only indicator of ongoing brain injury. Affecting more than seven million hospitalized Americans annually, failure to diagnose delirium has been associated with a two-fold increase in six-month mortality1. The current standard of care for diagnosing delirium in the ICU involves a bedside assessment typically performed by a nurse or physician every four to twelve hours. In studies evaluating current practices for recognizing delirium in critical care settings, over half of patients with delirium were not correctly diagnosed2.

"In many real-world clinical settings delirium assessments are inconsistently implemented resulting in low sensitivity," stated Dr. Tim Girard, Professor of Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh and co-lead of the study, "A highly reliable, automated approach to delirium diagnosis is greatly needed for this vulnerable patient population."

"The development of delirium has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality, increased cost of care as well as poor functional and cognitive recovery," said Dr. Jose Maldonado, Professor of Psychiatry at Stanford University, the other co-lead investigator for Ceribell's delirium trial, "Clinicians must do everything possible to prevent delirium's occurrence or shorten its duration by recognizing its symptoms early."

Ceribell's system analyzes EEG waveform data for evidence of delirium, enabling potential earlier and better detection as well as continuous monitoring to improve patient care and outcomes. The Ceribell system's Breakthrough Device Designation was grounded in early clinical studies that have provided clear evidence that the system is likely to improve the current standard of care. The Breakthrough Devices Program aims to give patients and health care providers accelerated access to new technologies that can treat or diagnose debilitating conditions by expediting FDA review of devices with this designation. Ceribell is the first and only device to have received an FDA Breakthrough Designation for the screening and monitoring of delirium.

"Delirium happens frequently in the ICU and often remains under-diagnosed and under-treated. We are excited to provide a tool that empowers bedside nurses and physicians to manage this challenging disease state with more precision," said Jane Chao, PhD, Ceribell's Co-founder and CEO, "Modern critical care is moving beyond not only saving a life but also protecting the brain for a higher quality life as well."

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc. (www.ceribell.com), is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Ceribell deploys a cloud-linked, portable electroencephalogram (EEG) device to assess brain waves in minutes to identify the occurrence of seizures in emergency rooms and intensive care units. The Ceribell system can be quickly and easily applied to a patient by any healthcare provider and delivers brain monitoring results within minutes. Ceribell is focused on making EEG widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions for patients at risk for seizures. The Ceribell EEG System first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

