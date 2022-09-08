AIREM Modern Beauty Rituals Welcomes Dr. Shirley Hu, NY Facial Plastic Surgeon

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shirley Hu is a board-certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Hu offers an array of surgical and nonsurgical services, including rhinoplasty, face/neck lift, blepharoplasty, brow lift, lip lift, V-line chin and jaw contouring, fat grafting, otoplasty, injectables and tissue repair after Mohs surgery. Using state-of-the-art 3D design and printing, Dr. Hu specializes in customized facial implants, one of only a few surgeons in the U.S trained in this specialty.

Dr. Shirley Hu, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon (PRNewswire)

AIREM (Korean for "beauty"), founded by dual-board certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Eunice Park, is the first Korean beauty-inspired medical aesthetic spa in the U.S based on the concept of gwallee, a centuries-old Korean principle of maintaining self-care.

Dr. Hu's love for the fine arts developed at a young age and credits this as the inspiration to pursue a career in facial plastic surgery. She was awarded a full academic scholarship to Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art/Sculpture and Chemistry while completing her premedical courses.

Dr. Hu received her Doctor of Medicine degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY, graduating second in her class. She completed a five-year Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery residency at the top-ranked Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Dr. Hu completed a prestigious fellowship in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the world-renowned Dr. Stephen W. Perkins and his co-director Dr. Mark M. Hamilton in Indianapolis, IN. She has authored 30 journal articles and book chapters, presenting her work nationally and internationally.

"AIREM is at the forefront of aesthetic innovation bringing global beauty practices to the US. Attracting talented surgeons like Dr. Hu, allow us to continually innovate and expand our clinical offerings. With Dr. Hu's new level of expertise, our clinical team will offer an even more comprehensive approach to facial aesthetic rejuvenation." - Dr. Park

About Us

AIREM, Long Island, NY, offers clinical skincare , aesthetic treatments, beauty retreats and plastic surgery in a luxury state-of-the-art facility designed to balance the Eastern and Western principles of beauty. All surgeries are performed on-site in AIREM's private surgical suite.

