Oakworth Capital Bank Enters Central Carolinas Market with New Charlotte Location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) is entering the Central Carolinas market with a new office in the Charlotte area. Oakworth uniquely delivers banking, wealth management and advisory services through a highly coordinated approach.

Tim Beck has been named the group's Central Carolinas market leader and comes to Oakworth after serving as executive vice president and chief credit officer for Aquesta Bank, which was sold to United Community Bank in late 2021. Prior to his role with Aquesta Bank, Beck served a number of banks throughout a long career in Charlotte, making him a perfect fit for cultivating the Oakworth model in the Central Carolinas.

"When we consider expanding to serve more communities, we always start with a culture leader who lives our five core values—Golden Rule, Character, Innovative and Creative Spirit, Professionalism and Work Ethic," said Scott Reed, Oakworth chairman and chief executive officer. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have someone with Tim's local leadership and financial experience to lead Oakworth in this dynamic market."

"I immediately recognized that Oakworth's unique approach would resonate with leaders and businesses in our region," said Beck. "Oakworth's clients consistently praise the company for the quality of its people, its distinctive level of service and its commitment to making financial services easy. Bringing the Oakworth experience to the Carolinas area will be a huge benefit for closely held businesses, professionals and families, and I'm honored to lead this effort."

Beck brings significant experience in the financial services industry, having held positions within commercial and corporate banking as well as credit administration for Bank of America, SouthTrust Bank, Branch Banking and Trust, First Horizon and Silverton Bank.

"Tim's extensive experience and proven leadership in the Charlotte market supports our commitment to an excellent client experience for future clients in the Central Carolinas," said Chief Performance Officer Forest Whatley, who is responsible for the leadership of all Oakworth markets. "We look forward to helping our clients succeed and can't wait to begin."

Named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" every year for the past four years in an independent survey conducted by American Banker, Oakworth cultivates a culture that appeals to talented professionals who desire to provide the highest level of expertise and responsiveness to their clients. Serving clients in 17 states, Oakworth provides proactive solutions by focusing on predictable needs of growing businesses and families.

The new office location—anticipated to open in the Southern part of the metro Charlotte area—will be announced soon. The grand opening is set to take place in early 2023.

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, as well as from South Alabama and Middle Tennessee. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit www.oakworth.com.

