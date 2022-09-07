Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Launches New Associate of Science in Respiratory Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences , formerly known as Ameritech College, recently launched its Associate of Science in Respiratory Care program. The new flexible degree blends online instruction with in-person skills training to help students earn ASRC, while balancing school life with other priorities.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of respiratory therapists is projected to grow 23 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with an aging workforce, has dramatically increased the need for therapists.

"We're excited to introduce Respiratory Care to the Joyce University community." said Sherry Jones, president of Joyce University. "Our faculty has designed a flexible career-focused program that ensures graduates will be prepared to enter the workforce as respiratory therapists. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in entering the cardiopulmonary health industry."

The program requires no prerequisites and consists of 82-semester credit hours within 6 semesters. Graduates will be prepared to pass credentialing exams to obtain their credentials as Certified and Registered Respiratory Therapists. The program is seeking provisional accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC).

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the top-rated nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

