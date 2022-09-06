Nosotros Tequila and Brisa Hennessy - the Best of Costa Rica

Nosotros and Brisa team up ahead of WSL finals

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the WSL finals are set to begin in Lower Trestles, Nosotros and Brisa Hennessy announce their partnership. Nosotros Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto, and pro-surfer Brisa Hennessy are both Costa Rican natives with strong ties to the place they call home – a connection that is undeniable and paved the way for this partnership.

Nosotros Founder and CEO, Carlos Soto and WSL surfer, Brisa Hennessy (PRNewswire)

Carlos and Brisa represent the best of Costa Rica, drawing on the values and lessons they learned throughout their lives to create their brands. While both have left Costa Rica, core principles of sustainability, simple living, and enjoying time with loved ones have stayed with them.

"Thinking about our first big partnership was a big move for Nosotros, and there was no question that Brisa was who we wanted to pursue that with. While Brisa and I have taken different paths from one another, there are few people whose story resonates with me more than hers. We are connected through our parallel upbringings and decisions to cultivate something meaningful that ties back to the pura vida spirit that we both believe in, and I feel proud to support an up and coming Costa Rican female athlete. She is particularly an inspiration to young girls back home," said Carlos Soto of Nosotros. "We truly cannot wait to cheer for Brisa in the WSL finals and see what we can build together!"

Brisa, in the midst of the most successful season of her young career, is top of mind for everyone in the surfing world as she heads into the WSL Finals. On this first-of-its-kind partnership, Brisa added, "When I found out that Nosotros wanted to work with me, I was sold. I feel so deeply connected to the values that the brand embodies thanks to its Costa Rican roots. Having the Nosotros name on my board is truly exciting and I can't wait to make them proud in Trestles this week. It is important to me to work with brands who understand who I am and what I value. Because of that, it is a true honor to represent Costa Rica, and to work with Carlos, who does the same. I hope we are both making Costa Rica proud."

Tune in for the WSL finals, to cheer on Brisa, whose board features Nosotros.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2017, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), Tesla Tequila, and now their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones. Visit www.nosotrostequila.com and @nosotros.

Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal (PRNewswire)

