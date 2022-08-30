SnapDragon Apples Kick Off New, Multi-Year Partnership with the Buffalo Bills

SnapDragon joins Bills Mafia as the first official apple sponsor of the Buffalo Bills

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Time Apple Growers is excited to announce that SnapDragon ™ is now the official apple of the Buffalo Bills, a match made in the Empire State. Born at Cornell University and grown across the state by over 150 family farmers, SnapDragon is as New York as the Buffalo Bills, so it's only natural for the two to join forces.

"The Buffalo Bills organization is top-notch, from the players and coaches to the people working behind the scenes, and Crunch Time is thrilled to join the team as the first-ever official apple of the Bills," said Jessica Wells, executive director, Crunch Time Apple Growers. "With both the Bills and SnapDragon having Western New York roots, it seemed like a perfect match. SnapDragon apples are the perfect snack to fuel game day – on the field, in the stands, or on the couch!"

SnapDragon apples boast a legendary spicy-sweet flavor with a hint of vanilla; think Sweet with a Snap. The apples are perfect for snacking, so as the Bills make their way toward a winning season this year, fans can make their way to grocery stores throughout New York State, including Wegmans, Aldi and Tops, to grab a SnapDragon apple for a healthy half-time treat. For fans outside of New York, they are also available at Publix, ShopRite, HEB, The Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, and many other retailers.

"We are thrilled to welcome SnapDragon to the Buffalo Bills partnership family," said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. "As the first-ever apple partner, we are excited to see SnapDragon apples throughout Highmark Stadium on game day and at different events centered around youth, health and wellness."

Fans will be able to learn about and taste SnapDragon apples on the Billevard during the October 30 game (against Green Bay) and during the December 11 game (against the NY Jets). SnapDragon apples will also be featured in select menu items throughout the stadium.

To learn more about this exciting partnership and about SnapDragon apples, please visit https://snapdragonapple.com/score-big.

About SnapDragon & Crunch Time Apple Growers

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you're not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of over 150 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO — super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. When you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you're biting into history while also helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit CrunchTimeAppleGrowers.com , SnapDragonApple.com or RubyFrostApple.com .

About the Buffalo Bills

Founded in 1959, the Buffalo Bills are one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL). The Bills have won two American Football League (AFL) Championships (1964 - 1965) and won an NFL record four straight AFC Championships (1990 - 1993) that included four trips to the Super Bowl. Owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, the Bills are proud to be a member of the Western New York community for more than 60 years. For more information regarding the Bills, visit buffalobills.com .

