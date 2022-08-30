Prosegur Security Debuts Yellow, the Robot Dog, as Latest Innovation in Lineup of Intelligent Security Offerings

Yellow Features Video Analytics, Heat-mapping and Facial Recognition Capabilities

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosegur Security USA announces the integration of its newest security technology, a robot dog named Yellow, into its private and professional security offerings for perimeter patrol. Yellow has several applications. He can be deployed in situations that are too dangerous, or too difficult, for human entry. In addition, he can be deployed at events and with the help of facial recognition technology, can identify "friend or foe", alerting security of potential threats. Yellow is powered by Prosegur's GenzAI platform and AI partner Azena, enabling risk situations to be communicated via 5G technology to any Prosegur security operations center (SOC).

"Prosegur understands the importance of intelligent, integrated security offerings, and Yellow is an innovative approach that connects and communicates with people and technologies to provide a comprehensive security solution," said Mike Dunn, chief technology officer at Prosegur. "By leveraging our GenzAI platform, state-of-the-art machine learning, communication, smart cameras and video analytics, Yellow can detect security threats, relay information to the SOC and on-site security to quickly respond and neutralize any danger."

As an extension of Prosegur's GenzAI platform and in partnership with software from the Azena marketplace, Yellow incorporates video analytics into its guarding tasks to detect and recognize suspicious elements, instantly alerting the SOC of any possible threats. Yellow provides enhanced support and improved efficiency of human patrol operations, elevating safety and security measures of stand-alone manned guarding. Designed with hypersensitive sensors, Yellow can also detect fluctuations in temperature and gas, which might indicate a gas leak or fire.

Yellow can perform perimeter patrols either independently or supervised by a security team member, allowing for real-time application at either a private business or public event, including concerts and athletic games. Yellow's machine learning capabilities also enable it to adapt to any terrain, avoid obstacles, and create a comprehensive map of its patrol area. Additionally, Yellow's advanced equipment allows communication to the SOC/local security while also relaying its physical position without interruption. Yellow's capabilities are flexible and adaptable, and the dog seamlessly integrates into Prosegur's holistic approach to security.

Hartmut Schaper, CEO of Azena, the platform powering Yellow's video analytics, added, "Innovation is at the forefront of all we do at Azena and now AI-enabled video analytics can be leveraged in more sectors than ever before to improve safety, security and operational efficiency. We are proud to be working in partnership with Prosegur Security to augment human response by employing sophisticated detection technology."

Previously showcased at Rock in Rio Lisbon 2022 and the Mutua Madrid Open, Yellow will make its U.S. debut at this year's Global Security Exchange (GSX) event in Atlanta, GA from Sept. 12-14. During the event, Yellow will patrol the Prosegur booth perimeter, demonstrating guarding and detection, advanced remote support, and visitor interaction capabilities.

