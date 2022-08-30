Progress Solar Solutions Announces New Mobile Solar EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Model

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com announces this week at the Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo in Durham, NC a new mobile solar EV charging model using its industry leading mobile solar platform. With several variants available including all solar and solar-hybrid models, this mobile equipment is a great new step in supporting the EV market's need to provide a clean charge to vehicles in more locations. The models charge EVs with a standard Level 2 EV charger that is powered from stored energy in a battery bank. The battery bank is charged with up to 3200 watts of solar and options for wind generation and backup generator. Progress Solar Solutions has the most compact, mobile, and largest energy producing off-grid mobile platform available.

Dan McKenzie, President of Progress Solar, said, "This new product shows our commitment to innovation and use of our mobile solar solutions to support the needs of the market. The cost avoidance of installation of grid powered EV stations and flexibility with its mobility is a great solution for many customers looking to add EV charging to their location or fleet."

Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com of Raleigh, North Carolina was the first to introduce a commercial quality mobile solar light tower durable enough and powerful enough to address the rental equipment and military markets. Progress Solar® continues to offer the broadest product line of portable solar light towers, Solar/Wind, and Solar/Hybrid light towers and generators to industries interested in providing portable, clean and quiet outdoor lighting and power generation and storage applications. The Progress Solar® Light Tower resembles a traditional portable diesel light tower but is powered by solar energy giving it a much lower total cost of ownership.

