Morris & Garritano Continues to Grow, Adding New Talent and Expanding Services Throughout California

Trusted since 1885, California-based Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation with several new Advisors and an upcoming office location in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris & Garritano boasts a longstanding legacy of more than 137 years as an independent, full-service insurance agency focusing on business insurance, workers' compensation, employee benefits, personal lines, surety, and life insurance. A four-time winner of Insurance Journal's Best Agency to Work For, M&G is routinely recognized for their superior service, culture, and advocacy.

Morris & Garritano (PRNewsfoto/Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, the agency would like to introduce several new Advisors to the team representing their services and business relationships in their growing California territories.

With more than two decades of prior industry experience, Benefits Advisor Sara Cereghino is passionate about establishing, building, and nurturing client relationships. "I consistently give personal attention to achieving optimal results for my client's evolving business needs," she says, "as well as providing peace of mind as a strategic business partner." Sara joins the M&G team bringing further representation to clients in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, continuing the agency's legacy in those territories.

Commercial Risk Advisor Mike Kane is new to the Morris & Garritano family and an Orange County local boasting two decades of industry involvement. Mike expresses his eagerness to represent the agency by saying, "I'm excited about the opportunity to build lasting relationships with businesses in the Orange County area. We have a lot to offer here at M&G and it's great to be a part of that journey."

Further up the coast, Benefits Advisor Kyle Falce brings his 13 years of industry experience to represent the agency and serve the business community of Northern Monterey and the Bay Area. "It's so rewarding to get to work with business owners pairing a strategic benefits plan with best-in-class service," he says. "This allows them to meet their growth goals and be the type of employer their employees are delighted to work for."

Providing coverage for businesses of all sizes, Morris & Garritano goes above and beyond by offering personalized education and advocacy for their clients regarding commercial coverages, employee benefits, workers' compensation, human resources, and compliance services.

With this growth and development, businesses throughout California will have increased access to the trusted, comprehensive services and resources offered by Morris & Garritano. To see how M&G can protect and strengthen your business, give their team a call today at (805) 543-6887 or learn more at morrisgarritano.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency