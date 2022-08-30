DalFort Capital Partners Announces Addition of Bill Floyd and Promotion of Jack Lindsley.

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DalFort") is pleased to announce the addition of Bill Floyd as Managing Director and the promotion of Jack Lindsley to Vice President.

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower-middle market. (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining DalFort Capital Partners, Bill spent ten years at ORIX Private Equity Solutions focused on investing equity in lower-mid to middle-market companies throughout North America. In this role, he was responsible for analysis of potential portfolio investments and ongoing oversight and analysis of existing portfolio companies. Prior to joining ORIX, Bill was a Research Analyst at Vision Research Capital Management, a Dallas-based hedge fund, where he conducted investment research on a variety of companies and industries.

Bill received a BBA from Baylor University and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Jack joined DalFort in 2018 as an Associate following his time as an investment banking analyst at Wells Fargo in Houston, Texas. During his tenure at DalFort, Jack has helped lead the execution of seven acquisitions and the divestiture of the VersaFlex portfolio.

"It is an exciting time to be part of the DalFort team. Jack has been and will continue to be instrumental to our progress. Bill's extensive investing experience and proven work ethic will be important additions to our team as we continue to grow." – Bryan Bailey, Partner

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower-middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance each company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

DalFort is currently investing out of its inaugural fund, DalFort Capital Partners Fund I, L.P.

