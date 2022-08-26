Richmond American Opens New Community in Beaumont

Two inspired model homes set to debut at Seasons at The Fairways!

BEAUMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Seasons at The Fairways (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtTheFairways) in Beaumont. This exceptional master-planned community showcases an impressive array of two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Seasons at The Fairways will debut two beautiful new model homes on Saturday, August 27.

The Ammolite is one of two model homes at Richmond American’s new Seasons at The Fairways neighborhood in Beaumont, California. (PRNewswire)

Model home tours

Seasons at The Fairways offers the resort-style amenities today's homebuyers are seeking, including a community clubhouse, pools, parks, playgrounds, walking trails, sports facilities and a golf course. Model homes will open for tours at this must-see masterplan on Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about this community:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the mid $500s

Three two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,370 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Close proximity to Perris Reservoir, San Bernardino National Forest, San Jacinto Wildlife Area, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and the Cabazon Outlets

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at The Fairways will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at The Fairways is located at 35514 Roxy Road in Beaumont. For more information, or to RSVP for a model home tour, call 951.845.4017 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

