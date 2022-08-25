Quantum Metric Partner Network to expand rapidly growing ecosystem

New program to focus on partner centricity and accelerating customer value.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, announced today the Quantum Metric Partner Network (QMPN ). Responding to rapid growth in its partner ecosystem and partner feedback, the new program will enable the leading providers of customer analytics to build comprehensive go-to-market offerings that meet the demands of today's organizations.

Quantum Metric (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Metric) (PRNewswire)

"Our partner ecosystem is critical to our success, helping to not only change experiences, but change cultures," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric. "Together we develop and deliver unique solutions that accelerate customer value everyday. Our partner network represents a continued commitment to our partners to pursue opportunities to deepen our relationships and work together to solve the next generation of digital demands."

The Quantum Metric Partner Network will enable key ecosystem partners with comprehensive programs and benefits that are driven by a focus on partner centricity, partner profitability and accelerating customer value. QMPN will consist of two programs:

Technology Partner Program : focused on helping ISV partners build, test, and certify integrations with Quantum Metric, deliver solution use cases, and accelerate joint go-to-market.

Solution Partner Program: designed for system integrators, digital agencies, reseller, referral, and fulfillment partners to develop and deliver specialized solutions and services in partnership with Quantum Metric.

Features of the program include the Partner Academy, which provides comprehensive training and certification to develop sales and delivery competencies, as well as a suite of resources to support integration and the development of differentiated solutions and services. Partners also have the opportunity to leverage co-sell and co-marketing program benefits to drive go-to-market initiatives and support customer needs.

The introduction of the partner program follows accelerated growth of Quantum Metric's ecosystem with the number of partnerships increasing 3x in the past year. Today, Quantum Metric partners with technology leaders including Google Cloud, Qualtrics, UserTesting and ServiceNow to support nationally recognized brands in retail, travel and hospitality, financial services and telecom.

"We've seen Quantum Metric harness the power of Google Cloud and BigQuery to iterate the next evolution of digital experiences for some of the world's biggest brands," said Pallab Deb, Managing Director of Global ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Our successful co-sell motion, co-innovation initiatives, and ability to procure via the Google Cloud Marketplace have contributed to comprehensive joint solutions for enterprises across an array of industries."

"Consumers today expect seamless digital experiences and high levels of personalization," said Shek Viswanathan, Head of Product, Digital CX at Qualtrics. "Organizations must continuously evolve their digital experiences based on the signals consumers provide. With Qualtrics Experience iD and Quantum Metric session replays, organizations get a real-time understanding of customer behaviors, sentiment and intent within a single view."

To kick off its new partner program, Quantum Metric will be hosting a Partner Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 31, bringing together a community of leading experience makers for a closer look at the new Quantum Metric partner program and partnership ecosystem. The virtual summit will also include industry updates from Quantum Metric leadership and highlight joint partner successes from 2022 so far.

For more information on the Quantum Metric Partner Network or the Partner Summit visit: quantummetric.com/events/partner-summit/ or quantummetric.com/partners/.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

