Benihana® Opens in Addison, TX

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, will open its doors in Addison, a Dallas suburb tomorrow, August 26. Guests will watch as their personal chef slices and dices, preparing a meal that will dazzle their eyes and taste buds. Benihana celebrated the grand opening with a private event attended by Mayor Joe Chow, members of the city council, Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce and the fine residents of Addison and greater Dallas.

"For 58 years, Benihana has remained committed to our promise of creating great guest memories and we are excited to become part of the Addison community," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "The Dallas area has been a special place for Benihana for over 46 years with our Banner Drive, Plano and Las Colinas restaurants, and we are delighted to expand our presence within the greater metroplex with our new Addison Benihana restaurant."

Our new Benihana restaurant seats 242 guests in a fun, contemporary Japanese setting featuring 23 teppanyaki tables, an expansive sushi lounge and energetic bar, along with dedicated space to support off-premise business. Guests can also dine with friends and family or enjoy their hibachi favorites at home by ordering online at Benihana or through their favorite delivery partner.

"We're thrilled to carry on our Benihana tradition and serve our local community," said Mark Allen, General Manager of our new Addison restaurant. "At Benihana, it's not just a meal. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that our guests love and remember. Our mission is to connect with each of our guests and help create lifelong memories with families and friends."

Moneyinc.com just named our Benihana Dallas restaurant (7775 Banner Drive) #1 in their "Best Sushi in Dallas" survey and our RA Sushi Addison restaurant was also a top performer.

Our new Benihana Addison restaurant is located at 5000 Belt Line Road, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas. Benihana will be open for lunch 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. seven days a week and open for dinner 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Dinner hours on Friday and Saturday are 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Guests may make reservations online at Benihana Addison . Guest walk-ins are encouraged.

For more information about Benihana, please visit www.benihana.com .

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana is the nation's leading owner operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI® and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

