SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CYBE, GBT, PFHD, and BBQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CYBE by Nordson Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CYBE shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash for each share of CYBE common stock owned. If you own CYBE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cybe

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GBT by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GBT shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of GBT common stock owned. If you own GBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gbt

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PFHD by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFHD shareholders will receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each PFHD share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $30.08 based upon Seacoast's August 23, 2022 closing price of $33.76. If you own PFHD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pfhd

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BBQ by MTY Food Group Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BBQ shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash for each share of BBQ common stock owned. If you own BBQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bbq

