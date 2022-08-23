Michael Baker International Names Eric Ostfeld, P.E., as President, Design-Build Services

Mr. Ostfeld to oversee all aspects of how firm pursues, partners and delivers Design-Build projects

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Eric Ostfeld, P.E., has been named President, Design-Build Services. In this role, Mr. Ostfeld joins the firm's Executive Committee and will oversee all aspects of how the firm pursues, partners and delivers Design-Build projects. He will work closely with leaders from Michael Baker's Operations, Federal and Legal teams, as well as Design-Build colleagues across the country, to ensure effective design management and continuous collaboration with Design-Build partners to build quality and value into every step of the project.

"Michael Baker is committed to pursuing innovative and collaborative alternative delivery projects and identifying solutions that efficiently address the needs of our clients," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker by broadening our capabilities, services and solutions to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm, Eric will play a critical role in growing our firm's Design-Build Services Vertical and providing innovative, start-to-finish Design-Build solutions."

Mr. Ostfeld joins Michael Baker with nearly 25 years of industry experience, including 15 years with Parsons, where he most recently served as Vice President, Integrated Delivery Business Development for the western U.S. In this role, he expanded the firm's services across bridge, highway, rail, aviation, tunneling and connected communities, strengthened existing business ties and built pursuit teams to win new work. Earlier in his career, he served as Alternative Delivery Manager for WSP USA, where he focused on establishing a successful Design-Build practice in the Pacific Northwest. Mr. Ostfeld also has extensive experience as a Project Manager, Project Engineer, Transportation Engineer, Construction Manager and Design-Build Manager for many state and federal projects that span the U.S., Canada and Guam. Mr. Ostfeld holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

