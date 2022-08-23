LLENA (AI) Health Solutions, Inc. Collaborates with Walmart to provide personalized healthy grocery shopping on LLENA (AI) platform

Walmart grocery pick up & delivery is now available on the LLENA (AI) platform Cook it Yourself Module

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diabetes Management Platform LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is working in cooperation with Walmart to provide personalized grocery recommendations on the LLENA (AI) platform. LLENA (AI) users can now browse and purchase personalized foods from Walmart featured in LLENA (AI)'s Cook it Yourself Module. LLENA (AI)'s proprietary artificial intelligence creates an individualized glycemic index value meal suggestion based on blood sugar, blood pressure, and other preferences. LLENA (AI) users can pick up or receive delivery of Walmart groceries.

"Connecting LLENA (AI) with Walmart food delivery is a ground-breaking move to support the communities in need and a true commitment to HBCUs 1890 Center of Excellence University programs addressing healthy eating as well as food deserts and food insecurities." - Charlotta Carter, LLENA (AI) Founder

Cook it yourself and get personalized recommended healthy foods directly from Walmart on the LLENA (AI) Platform. Download the LLENA (AI) Platform on iOS and Android today!

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life

iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/llena/id1488145138

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.llenaai&pcampaignid=pcampaignidMKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

With a grant from the USDA, LLENA(AI) and Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center helps Link Citizens of Louisiana with Opportunities for Success. The SUAREC provides services to the citizens of Louisiana in a manner that is useful in addressing their scientific, technological, social, economic and cultural needs in order to enhance their overall quality of life. Visit: https://www.suagcenter.com/

www.walmart.com

Charlotta Carter

LLENA(AI) Health Solutions, Inc.

www.llenafood.life

+1 408-896-7005

