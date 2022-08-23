Anexinet + Veristor Named Underwriter of InspireCIO's PhillyCIO Chapter of Philadelphia Chief Information Officers

Business Technology Solution Provider Expands Partnership with InspireCIO; Now Underwrites Four of InspireCIO's Chapters in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Tennessee and Alabama

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anexinet + Veristor, a leading strategy, technology and transformation service provider, today announced that it has expanded its partner relationship with InspireCIO and has become the underwriter of InspireCIO's PhillyCIO chapter of Philadelphia Chief Information Officers. PhillyCIO joins the list of InspireCIO chapters currently underwritten by Anexinet + Veristor who also currently underwrites InspireCIO's CharlotteCIO, TennesseeCIO and AlabamaCIO chapters.

Anexinet + Veristor is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions and services. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to mark our support and commitment to the success of Philadelphia-area CIOs by underwriting the educational, inspirational and strategic programs delivered by PhillyCIO," said John Kolimago, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Anexinet. "The InspireCIO Leadership Network has become a valued resource for C-suite technology executives as they navigate critical technology initiatives and strategic decisioning for businesses across every industry. It is a privilege to support CIOs as an underwriter of this valued leadership network across four regional chapters."

As a PhillyCIO underwriter, Anexinet + Veristor will collaborate with the InspireCIO Leadership Network as it fosters meaningful relationships by hosting non-commercial, member-led programs that are exclusive to qualified CIOs and members. Programs are designed to help CIOs gain strategic advantage by developing and strengthening executive relationships, growing the network and sharpening leadership acumen.

"Anexinet + Veristor has been a valued underwriter for multiple InspireCIO chapters, and we are pleased to recognize them with underwriter status for our PhillyCIO organization," said Frank Bell, Founder, InspireCIO. "At InspireCIO, we know there is no textbook on how to become a great CIO. Yet, by surrounding yourself with other leaders who face similar challenges and opportunities, InspireCIO members find the answer is in the room. By connecting, recognizing and inspiring CIOs, we are empowering members to achieve their full leadership potential."

As an underwriter of PhillyCIO, Anexinet + Veristor will also be program underwriters of the annual Philadelphia CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. The premier technology executive recognition program in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia CIO ORBIE Awards honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. For more information, visit: https://phillycio.org/awards.

About Anexinet + Veristor

Anexinet + Veristor is a leading provider of transformative business technology that delivers intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions and modern, secure infrastructure products and services. The combined company, which recently announced its merger, guides customers to the right solutions for their most complex technology challenges and accelerates the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. From engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, Anexinet + Veristor jointly delivers a full suite of technology strategy, design, engineering, deployment, support, and managed service offerings. The combined organization has a record of client success which springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and decades of delivery excellence. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers at every step of their technology journey, Anexinet + Veristor makes technology truly work. Learn more at anexinet.com and veristor.com.

About InspireCIO

The InspireCIO Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network for CIOs which represents more than 1,000 CIOs across 25 chapters from coast to coast. InspireCIO programs are made possible through the corporate support of strategic partners known as Underwriters. These organizations represent the highest-level investors in local chapters and the senior executives of Underwriter organizations are regarded as peers by the CIOs serving on Advisory Board of these local chapters. For more information, visit www.inspirecio.com and www.phillycio.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.