RegeneRx Issues 2022 Letter To Stockholders

Update on Product Candidates, FDA Regulatory Strategy, Operations

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, has issued a Letter to Stockholders updating development of product candidates, FDA regulatory strategy, and its ongoing operating strategy. The Letter may be viewed at RegeneRx's homepage: www.regenerx.com.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, acute inflammatory and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in the 2022 Stockholder Letter that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the stockholder letter include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategic and research partnerships, regulatory applications and approvals, the development and timing of clinical trials for our drug candidates, the use of our drug candidates to treat various conditions, our operating strategies, and our financial needs. The proposed clinical trials and costs to operate the Company during such trials, as well as any other forward-looking statements, are expectations and estimates based upon information obtained and calculated by the Company at this time and are subject to change. Moreover, there is no guarantee any of these trials will be successful or confirm previous clinical results. There also is no assurance that by the end of 2022 we can successfully raise the capital required to continue our business operations in the normal course. Please view these and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this stockholder letter represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.