Marvell Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the company's goals, strategic approach and commitment to building a sustainable future.

Cloud computing, 5G connectivity, smart automobiles and the borderless enterprise are the megatrends of today's connected world — and each of them benefits from the use of Marvell technology. With the industry's most complete advanced data infrastructure portfolio, Marvell recognizes the responsibility to intentionally integrate ESG attributes into its designs, supply chain, and programs to make Marvell a trusted supplier to customers and a great place to work for employees.

"As active members of our communities, it is important that Marvell addresses environmental and social topics with a clear set of objectives and priorities," said Matt Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marvell. "Our ESG report details Marvell's commitment to continuing to make a responsible and sustainable impact across our supply chain, partner and customer ecosystem, and diverse employee community."

The report can be found at www.marvell.com/company/esg.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related ESG report contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "objectives," "goals," "strategy," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," "could" and "will," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to goals, commitments, programs, timelines, business plans, targets, initiatives and objectives relating to our ESG endeavors; future energy and water usage and emissions and waste reductions; projections regarding our future financial performance; our anticipated growth opportunities and trends in our businesses; our rapid growth; the effects of business, economic, political, legal and regulatory impacts or conflicts upon our global operations; general economic conditions such as economic slowdowns, recessions, inflation, and stagflation; changes in demand for semiconductors and the related changes in demand and supply for our products; manufacturing delays, product availability and supply chain disruptions or component shortages; recruiting or retaining our personnel; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our development of technologies and research and development investments; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future market position and expected competitive changes in the marketplace for our products; our expected tax rate; the effect of changes in or the application of new or revised tax or export laws; expected cost savings; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; integrating or realizing the benefits or synergies expected of acquired businesses and technologies; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, including to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report, except to the extent required by law.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell