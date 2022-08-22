LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc.

ANDERNACH, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul, MN, USA. This acquisition combines Tapemark, a world-class CDMO specialized in transdermal drug delivery systems and oral thin films as well as unit dose semi-solid drug and iontophoresis products with LTS, a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro Array Patches (MAP) for major Bio- /Pharmaceutical, Generic, and Consumer Health companies.

With the acquisition, Tapemark´s St. Paul facility will become part of the worldwide operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in Andernach, Germany and West Caldwell, NJ in the US.

Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome the Tapemark team to the LTS family. This strategic acquisition demonstrates our commitment to continue to set the standard as the best CDMO in TTS and OTF and to strengthen our footprint in the US, the world's most important pharma market. We will offer an even more complete portfolio of drug delivery expertise and expanded manufacturing capabilities to our customers and their patients, and we are excited to welcome Tapemark's customers to LTS' global network. The acquisition strengthens our R&D capabilities in North America, allowing us to bring ever more innovation and development support to players developing innovative therapies and new drug delivery systems. With that, we're even better positioned to address our customers' desire for a single partner to support them from feasibility through commercialization.

We are particularly pleased that such a talented team is joining our organization. I am delighted that Beau Garrett will be strengthening our Global Leadership Team in the role of SVP Strategy and Corporate Development. His track record as a leader successfully driving growth will bolster our LTS Growth Journey."

Beau Garrett, CEO of Tapemark, noted, "Joining LTS strengthens our ability to craft the best product development and manufacturing strategy to deliver complex drugs for our customers who ultimately bring these to market and help patients around the world. Having spoken to our customers, I know they are excited to benefit from the breadth of LTS's global technology portfolio, its product development capabilities, and the vast global network. Together, we will reach more pharmaceutical partners and ultimately help more patients. Personally, I am pleased our executive team is joining such a strong team at LTS. From the day I met Bas and several of the senior leaders at LTS, I knew this was the right fit for both companies, our employees, and our customers."

The transaction has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals and has closed as of August 19, 2022. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed. Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tapemark.

About LTS:

LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical industry. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery technologies, including Micro Array Patches (MAP) for the transdermal delivery of large molecule, biological actives and vaccines. Founded in 1984, LTS operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.

