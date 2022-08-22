Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Bottini & Bottini, Inc. Announce Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Zuora, Inc. Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

CASEY ROBERTS, Individually and On Behalf of All Other Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. ZUORA, INC., TIEN TZUO, and TYLER SLOAT, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Case No. 3:19-cv-03422-SI



Class Action



SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SAN MATEO

ARIC OLSEN and JAMES ALPHA MULTI

STRATEGY ALTERNATIVE INCOME

PORTFOLIO, Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiffs,

v. ZUORA, INC., et al.,

Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) Lead Case No. 20-CIV-01918

(Consolidated with Case No. 20-CIV-02276)



Class Action







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTIONS

To: All persons or entities who (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly-traded common stock of Zuora, Inc. during the period from April 12, 2018 to May 30, 2019 and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Zuora, Inc. common stock pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Zuora's April 12, 2018 initial public offering (the "Classes").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the above-captioned actions have been certified to proceed as class actions on behalf of the Classes as defined above.

The Federal Action, Roberts v. Zuora, Inc., Case No. 3:19-cv-03422-SI (N.D. Cal.), asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder against Zuora, Inc., Tien Tzuo, and Tyler Sloat. It is brought by class representative New Zealand Methodist Trust Association ("Federal Class Representative"). The action alleges that between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019, defendants issued allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions about the functionality of Zuora's products.

The State Action, Olsen v. Zuora, Inc., Lead Case No. 20-CIV-01918 (Cal. Super. Ct., Cnty. of San Mateo), asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 against Zuora, Inc., Tien Tzuo, Tyler Sloat, Peter Fenton, Kenneth A. Goldman, Timothy Haley, Jason Pressman, Michelangelo Volpi, Magdalena Yesil, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Jefferies LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, and Needham & Company, LLC ("Defendants"). It is brought by class representative Aric Olsen ("State Class Representative"). The action alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Zuora's April 12, 2018 initial public offering allegedly contained false and misleading statements and omissions about the functionality of Zuora's products.

Defendants in the Federal Action and the State Action deny all of the above allegations and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. PLEASE NOTE: At this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery in either action. Trial in the Federal Action is currently scheduled for May 8, 2023.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THESE ACTIONS. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Actions ("Notice"), which fully sets forth the rights and obligations of class members, is currently being mailed to persons who have been identified as potential class members. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you can obtain a copy at www.ZuoraSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Zuora Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions

P.O. Box 5530

Portland, OR 97228-5530

Your interests in the Federal Action are being represented by the Federal Class Representative and the Federal Class Counsel. Their contact information is:

Steve Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

1301 Second Avenue, Suite 2000

Seattle, WA 98101

Telephone: (206) 623-7292

Facsimile: (206) 623-0594

steve@hbsslaw.com

Lucas E. Gilmore

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 202

Berkeley, CA 94710

Telephone: (510) 725-3000

Facsimile: (510) 725-3001

lucasg@hbsslaw.com

Your interests in the State Action are being represented by the State Class Representative and the State Class Counsel. Their contact information is:

Francis A. Bottini, Jr.

Yury A. Kolesnikov

Bottini & Bottini, Inc.

7817 Ivanhoe Avenue, Suite 102

La Jolla, CA 92037

Telephone: (858) 914-2001

Facsimile: (858) 914-2002

fbottini@bottinilaw.com

ykolesnikov@bottinilaw.com

If you are a member of one or both of the Classes, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class(es). If you want to remain a member of the Class(es), you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Zuora common stock. If you are a member of the Class(es) and do not exclude yourself from the Class(es), you will be bound by the proceedings in these actions, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE BOUND BY ANY ORDER OR JUDGMENT OF THE COURT IN ONE OR BOTH OF THE ACTIONS, YOU MUST REQUEST TO EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS(ES). However, if you request exclusion, you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class(es). There is no monetary relief currently available. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than October 30, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice.

Further information regarding this notice or the actions may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above or at www.ZuoraSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: June 24, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Dated: June 28, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN MATEO

URL// www.ZuoraSecuritiesLitigation.com

