First Federal Bank of Kansas City releases new online banking and mobile app

Upgraded digital banking system offers a more powerful financial management experience

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City today launched a refreshed, newly-designed online banking platform and mobile app for consumer and business customers. First Federal Digital Banking has an intuitive, user-centric design to simplify the financial management experience.

First Federal Bank of Kansas City (PRNewsfoto/First Federal Bank of Kansas City) (PRNewswire)

"Our new digital banking platform reflects First Federal's dedication to providing our customers the seamless digital experience they expect," said Client Experience Officer Mark Rieger. "With powerful new tools and simple navigation, our customers will be able to better understand their finances and make more confident, well-informed decisions."

Improved features include quick external transfers to accounts at other banking institutions, a more robust set of security alerts and enhanced mobile check deposit capabilities. In addition, First Federal's new financial management tool, My Financial View, allows customers to connect accounts at other financial institutions to track account balances, spending habits and personal net worth on one dashboard, plus build custom budgets with a drag-and-drop tool.

"Now, our customers can take a real hands-on approach to budgeting and managing their entire financial picture in real-time, including goal-setting and timely alerts. We firmly believe this upgraded digital banking experience will give our customers the tools they need to build a better financial future," Rieger said.

To learn more about First Federal Digital Banking, please visit ffbkc.com/upgrade .

About First Federal Bank of Kansas City

Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

www.ffbkc.com

Media Contact:

Mark Rieger | Client Experience Officer

816.245.4177

mark.rieger@ffbkc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Federal Bank of Kansas City