BigID Introduces Auto-Classification for Data Governance at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022

Data-centric AI automation to accelerate data governance and data management

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced AI automation & auto-classification designed to accelerate data governance and data management.

Organizations can now leverage patented AI to automatically classify and tag data for data governance across their entire data landscape - including multi-cloud and hybrid environments. With these capabilities, customers can:

Gain data trust with deep data context, accuracy, and insight

Streamline data retention with out of the box data lifecycle management from tagging to data aging

Enrich existing data catalogs with privacy, security, and risk-aware context

Improve data quality with consistency and context

BigID will highlight these capabilities at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida on August 22, 23, and 24 - don't miss the session "How ServiceNow uses auto-classification to find a needle in the data haystack" on Wednesday, August 24 at 11:15 AM, showcasing how the data governance team at ServiceNow finds the right data at the right time with BigID, and creates value across the org through data governance.

Join BigID at 11:15 AM on Wednesday , August 24 for the session "How ServiceNow uses auto-classification to find a needle in the data haystack"

