American Heart Association, Duke Energy Foundation prepare thousands of Pasco and Citrus County students to help during an emergency

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States. Less than half of bystanders intervene to give lifesaving CPR. Thanks to a collaboration with the American Heart Association and the Duke Energy Foundation, thousands of new lifesavers in Pasco and Citrus County schools will soon be ready to respond with CPR & first-aid kits if they are needed.

Just in time for students and staff heading back to school, the American Heart Association, with help from a $50,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, will assist schools within Duke Energy Florida's service area in providing required CPR training to ninth- and 11th-grade students, as well as recommend basic training in first aid and CPR for all students every two years starting in sixth grade.

"We know that 70% of cardiac arrest events that happen outside of the hospital happen at home," said Amanda Palumbo, executive director of the American Heart Association Tampa Bay. "Hands-only CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival. By teaching students this lifesaving skill, we're making this community safer for everyone."

The American Heart Association and Duke Energy Foundation want students, teachers and staff to know how to help in an emergency. Schools received easy-to-use CPR & first-aid kits with lesson plans, training DVDs and AED training simulators that will help teach the lifesaving skills of CPR, how to use an AED and how to help during sports related emergencies.

The Duke Energy Foundation's support will also ensure that the American Heart Association can provide dedicated in-person trainings in Pasco and Citrus counties, and can support countywide refinement of cardiac emergency response plans to reduce death from cardiac arrest in school settings.

"Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Duke Energy," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are proud to work alongside the American Heart Association to provide additional CPR kits to middle and high schools throughout our service areas. Together, we are equipping teachers, students and staff with the skills and means to save lives and keep our communities safe."

Schools slated to received CPR kits from the Duke Energy Foundation grant during the 2022-2023 school year include: Anclote High School, F.K. Marchman Technical, Gulf High School, J.W. Mitchell High School, Sunlake High School, Zephyrhills High School, Wendell Krinn Technical High School, Paul R. Smith Middle School, Chasco Middle School, Bayonet Point Middle School, Gulf Middle School, Seven Springs Middle School, Charles S. Rushe Middle School, R.B. Stewart Middle School, Centennial Middle School, Starkey Ranch K-8 School, Citrus High School, Crystal River High School and Lecanto High School.

