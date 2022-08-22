The 2022 Smart China Expo kicked off, smart technology empowers Chongqing Liangjiang New Area to lead innovative development

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Smart China Expo will be held in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing from August 22 to 24, with the theme of "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life".

As the most influential event in China's intelligent industry, the Smart China Expo has been held for five years. Driven and guided by the expo, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has promoted the development of a high-quality development leading area and a high-quality life demonstration area over the past five years, according to the Publicity Department of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area.

As a smart city in Chongqing, Liangjiang New Area has in recent years continuously injected smart factors such as digitalization, green growth and low carbon into industrial fields, including automobiles, electronic information, biomedicine and equipment manufacturing. Intelligent manufacturing has become the foundation of industrial development in Liangjiang New Area.

In Liangjiang, it takes 17 minutes to produce an excavator and 18 hours to produce a car. Intelligent innovation of big data not only brings about the optimization of production quality, efficiency and cost, but also drives the whole industrial chains and industrial clusters to upgrade simultaneously.

At present, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has 79 digital workshops, 22 intelligent factories and 337 intelligent transformation projects, and the output value of high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 21.8 percent last year. Data showed that in the first half of this year, the output of new energy vehicles in Liangjiang New Area reached 69,000 units, the penetration rate of intelligent network connection reached 35 percent, and the output of electronic information industry totaled 109.75 billion yuan.

In addition, with the help of the resource agglomeration and window effect of the expo, the online business forms, online services and online management of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area have ushered in mushrooming development, driving the digital economy onto a fast lane.

At present, the three digital economy development strategy platforms of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area have gathered 8,000 active market players of digital economy, 608 high-tech enterprises, 261 specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce new and unique products, 49 first-class domestic and foreign universities and institutes, and the added value of digital economy has exceeded one third of Chongqing's total. These achievements are vivid footnotes to the development of a smart city in Liangjiang.

At the same time, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has invested much in promoting smart governance, smart education, smart medical care, smart transportation and other fields, turning the city into a smart life body that can feel and think.

Smart life can be felt almost everywhere in Liangjiang. With face recognition, it takes just 3 seconds for one to enter the community. Walking in the public leisure area, one can connect to the community Bluetooth stereo to play beautiful music. Through a smart app, one can quickly contact property management personnel to address daily issues.

In Liangjiang's Lijia Street, 115 smart technology application scenarios have been established, such as smart book houses, smart medicine cabinets, smart schools, and 24-hour smart and convenient service centers. The wide applications of intelligent big data have brought the strong presence of high-quality and beautiful life in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area.

