Hikvision reports first half 2022 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has reported its financial results for the first half year of 2022. During the reporting period, the company generated a revenue of RMB 37.26 billion, up 9.90% year over year (YoY). Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 5.76 billion, reflecting a YoY decrease of 11.14%.

In the first half of 2022, Hikvision achieved a revenue of RMB 11.71 billion in overseas markets, with a YoY growth of 23.72%.

With continued external uncertainties, Hikvision has maintained steady development, leveraging advantages in R&D innovation, flexible manufacturing capabilities, a global marketing & sales network, and quality of service. The company will remain focused on creating more value for customers with innovative AIoT technologies, products, and solutions.

