Marc Duvall, Longtime Aerospace Industry Executive, Joins AE Industrial Partners as an Operating Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Marc Duvall, a seasoned executive with decades of operating experience throughout the aerospace supply chain, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, effective immediately.

"We are excited for Marc to join our talented team of operating partners and leverage his deep experience across our target markets," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Marc's strong knowledge of the aerospace supply chain combined with his proven operating track record will allow him to contribute significantly to a variety of value creation initiatives throughout our growing portfolio."

Mr. Duvall brings more than 40 years of experience with leading aerospace OEMs, having most recently served as President of the Aerostructures division of Collins Aerospace / Raytheon Technologies (formerly Goodrich Aerostructures), which designs, manufactures and services aircraft engine nacelles, thrust reverser systems and aircraft structural components. Prior to this role, he served as President of the Engine Control and Electric Power Systems Division of Goodrich Corporation, and previously held a variety of leadership roles at Honeywell and Allied Signal. Mr. Duvall holds an MBA and BSE from Arizona State University.

"AEI is a proven investor with a differentiated approach to building strategic platforms within the aerospace, defense and space markets, all sectors that I have been dedicated to for decades," said Mr. Duvall. "I look forward to working closely with AEI's investment team and portfolio companies to help define winning strategies, optimize business performance and drive value throughout the portfolio."

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

