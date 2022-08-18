LMBM INC. OPENS NEW RETREAT PROPERTY IN NORTHEAST OHIO

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality begins and thrives at the personal level, with an environment tailored to the needs of the guest, built on the concept of providing a unique experience to each individual. LMBM Inc.'s new Trilogy Retreat Property understands this concept and has put it into practice, offering "getaways with a purpose."

Backyard view of main house at Trilogy (PRNewswire)

Trilogy specializes in the necessities of its guests beyond just individual renewal – also offering:

Couples' Encounters

Family Retreats

Staff Development

Group Gatherings

Special Event Hosting

Combining a mini resort, 'bed and breakfast' feel, and the ability to customize each aspect of guests' stay, this sanctuary offers the quintessential venue to pause life and focus on self-care.

The idyllic 24-acre gated sanctuary, located between Cleveland and Youngstown, OH, provides booking options of 4 bedrooms in the main house as well as a separate guest cottage. Overnight packages include breakfast and lunch prepared in a commercial grade kitchen.

Amenities include:

Heated Swimming Pool

Meeting Spaces

Fitness Room with Sauna

Hot Tub

"People are starting to understand the need to unplug and get away from the noise of the world in order to take care of themselves and restore mental health, as well as spiritual desires," says Director of Trilogy, Greg Wasinski.

For those looking to host single day events, Trilogy is perfect for an array of special occasions including weddings, celebratory events, faith learning, and days of rest, reflection, and restoration.

The sprawling front lawn blends into a scenic two-acre lake is situated next to a tranquil rock garden, complete with a picnic area and fire pit, accessible via the peaceful forest walking path. Trilogy's lake is fully stocked to offer the opportunity for fishing either on the shore or in a boat- equipment is available if required.

Trilogy Retreat Property is available for booking and touring; to inquire or schedule a visit, contact Aimee Noelle at 833-538-6323 or info@trilogy.center or visit trilogy.center.com.

ABOUT LMBM INC.

Let Me Be… Ministries (LMBM Inc.), founded in 2009, is a non-profit, 501(c)3 ministry based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. LMBM extends the message of hope through faith beyond conventional houses of worship with online and in-person events, digital media, published resources, and spiritual direction. Their faith and real-life mission remains to enrich personal growth, encourage community, and help restore the value of family.

Facebook: @trilogyretreats, @letmebeministries

Instagram: @trilogy_retreat, @faithandreallife

Media contact: Aimee Noelle, 833-538-6323, info@trilogy.center

