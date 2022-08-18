ghSMART Certified As A Great Place to Work

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G.H. Smart & Company, LLC, a preeminent Leadership Advisory firm, earned certification by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This was the first year ghSMART participated in the qualifying Trust Index© Employee Survey, earning Certified™ recognition on their first attempt.

Ninety-six percent of ghSMART employees think that ghSMART is a great place to work compared to 57% of typical US-based companies.

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Geoff H. Smart shared his enthusiasm, "Twenty-seven years ago, I set-out to build a special kind of firm where wildly-talented and good-hearted people could do meaningful work by solving some of the highest-stake leadership challenges in the world while still having a balanced life outside of work. I think our colleagues' feedback celebrates our success in building a firm with a rewarding and flexible culture."

Ninety-nine percent of ghSMART employees surveyed agreed, 'When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.' The same 99% agree, 'People care about each other here.' And over 90% feel 'encouraged to balance their work and personal lives.'

President Jeff McLean reacted, "I am especially proud to be recognized as a great place to work as the certification is based entirely on team member feedback. It reflects our colleagues' real experiences working at ghSMART. I work with incredibly talented colleagues who have a deep commitment to each other and to our clients. And it is a privilege to work with those clients, some of the world's most influential leaders and investors, helping them use talent to drive their organizations' strategies."

About ghSMART

A preeminent Leadership Advisory firm, ghSMART was founded on the idea that leadership is the ultimate lever for change. Today, ghSMART is the trusted advisor to F500 and non-profit CEOs, boards and large private equity investors. ghSMART consultants are each charged with helping their 'top of the house' clients achieve their business goals and personal aspirations, build the most effective teams and align purposeful organizations. With more than fifty consultants, the team's unique mix of former strategy consultants from the top strategy firms and Psychology PhD professionals present a collective capability to connect business objectives to human behavior. Their rigorous assessments serve as the basis for all their work that ranges from leadership selection and development, portfolio performance to board effectiveness and CEO succession.

Consultants choose ghSMART for the impact of their work, connection with their influential clients and outstanding colleagues. They stay for the freedom and flexibility. Connect with ghSMART on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

