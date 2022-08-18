Dolls Kill opens second retail store with new NYC flagship

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolls Kill, the San Francisco born fashion brand known for fearless self-expression & party culture opens its doors this week in the city that never sleeps. On Thursday, August 18th, the NYC Flagship store will open at 33 Howard Street in SoHo (Between Broadway & Crosby) featuring 10,000 square feet of retail space spanning 3 full floors. This is the brand's first permanent expansion on the East Coast, and it marks the beginning of a broader international retail expansion strategy.

For Dolls Kill, immersive IRL experiences – including casting calls, multi-city retail pop ups, festival activations & more - have always been a central tenet of how the brand connects with its community. Before the pandemic it was standard to see insta-and-tiktok worthy lines five blocks long at any of their events. Now, after spending the last few years focused on its e-commerce business, Dolls Kill is setting its sights on brick-and-mortar as a part of its post-pandemic revival.

"After navigating a pandemic alongside us, our customers are ready to return to 'real life'," says Bobby Farahi, founder and CEO of Dolls Kill, "We believe there's significant pent-up demand for in-person touchpoints with the brand, and we're excited and ready to deliver."

For Dolls Kill, the iconic neighborhood of SoHo was the perfect home for its New York presence as the shopping destination & hangout for fashion-forward, creative, alternative thinkers, trendsetters and tastemakers. Its fall opening is well-timed for some big seasonal fashion moments including Burning Man, Back to School and Halloween.

Like their LA store, the New York store will evoke the brand's signature look and styles. The exterior will feature an interactive art installation that pays homage to the city. Inside, the store will feature a well curated mix of cutting-edge styles that appeal to the many subcultures Dolls Kill serves. The assortment will focus on brands that are exclusive to Dolls Kill and several cult favorites it also carries. The selection will constantly rotate as the season goes on, keeping things fresh for even the most loyal customer.

As a special treat, Dolls Kill is also bringing its 'Quickie Pickup' offering, the brand's convenient in-store pickup service to New York. Customers will be able to order anything online & pick up at the SoHo store next business day at no charge.

About Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill ( www.dollskill.com ) is a generation defining brand that naturally goes against the grain. It's a movement away from conformity towards radical, unapologetic self-expression. Through product and content that is unlike any other, Dolls Kill is disrupting the way a generation views fashion, expression, freedom and culture. Dolls Kill doesn't conform to one look, one logo, one hero product, seasonality or customer. Dolls Kill is a place for all, THE place to go and be inspired.

