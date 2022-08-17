TALES OF THE COCKTAIL FOUNDATION AND FLOR DE CAÑA RUM PRESENT THE SUSTAINABLE COCKTAIL CHALLENGE

Cocktail enthusiasts can join the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge by registering between July 25th and August 31st

NEW ORLEANS, La., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña Rum - a 5th generation family-owned premium Nicaraguan rum brand - and the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation have teamed up to launch the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, a global competition that aims to inspire the bartending community to build a greener future together by creating spectacular cocktails using sustainable ingredients and techniques.

Julio Cabrera, one of the industry's most celebrated and influential bartenders, announced the competition at the 20th annual Tales of the Cocktail. Cabrera invited bartenders in the U.S. to register for the competition between July 25th and August 31st by visiting www.flordecanachallenge.com . All participants who register for the challenge will have access to educational material focused on sustainable and ethical practices behind the bar, developed by industry experts.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge U.S. finals will occur throughout the month of September in Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and Boston. Each final will feature a panel of judges including representatives of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and other established industry personalities who will evaluate the cocktails based on elements such as story and inspiration, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, and flavor and appearance.

The four winners of the local U.S. finals of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will each receive a $1,200 prize, a super-premium bartender kit, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, and the opportunity to participate in the North American Regional Final that will take place in Nicaragua on October 26th, World Sustainability Day.

Furthermore, the winner of the North American Regional Final will then be eligible to compete in the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender" and a grand prize of $10,000.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge is a celebration of the commitment to sustainability of Flor de Caña – a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified brand – and the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and their way of collaboratively sharing and promoting these values with the global community of bartenders to build a greener future together.

