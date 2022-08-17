Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera Proudly Opens Doors to New Honda Dealership

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yankees National Baseball Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera has shifted his focus from nailing down victories to selling and servicing vehicles, and he's knocking it out of the park. To celebrate the grand opening of Mariano Rivera Honda, Mariano Rivera will be onsite for a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12-2 p.m.

"I'm excited to bring my business to the Port Jefferson Station community. As a native New Yorker, it means a lot to be able to get involved with the area and give back to the state I was raised in," said Owner Mariano Rivera.

Located in Port Jefferson Station, Mariano Rivera Honda calls a newly constructed and expanded set of buildings home. Customers will enjoy the dealership's comfortable and updated interior, decked out with incredible amenities. They can stop by to trade, sell, finance, or service their Hondas with help from a highly trained, courteous staff of automotive experts.

Rivera Honda is fully stocked with over 100 new Honda vehicles now available for immediate delivery. The staff has been busy preparing for the grand opening, ensuring supply chain shortages wouldn't affect inventory. Whether customers are seeking cars, trucks, or SUVs, they are sure to find their dream car at Rivera Honda.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Rivera Honda will offer all Honda owners one complimentary car wash when they visit the dealership, as well their first oil change for free. To show their love for the Port Jefferson Station community, the dealership will also hold drawings to give away a three-year lease and three years of vehicle service.

Kenny Hicks, dealer principal, added, "Celebrating our grand opening has been a long time coming. We can't wait to provide the community with an unbeatable car buying experience."

"We want everyone who walks through our doors to be blown away by the unparalleled quality of our customer service," said General Manager Robert Serrano. "Come experience the difference here!"

Mariano Rivera Honda is sure to be an excellent addition to the Port Jefferson Station community. For more information, visit www.MarianoRiveraHonda.com.

About Us: Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson Station, NY offers new and used Honda cars and SUVs to our customers in the area. Visit us for sales, financing, service and parts.

