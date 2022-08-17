Farmhouse Announces Licensing Agreement with Mutant Ape Yacht Club #30000

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse Inc. (OTCQB: FMHS) (the "Company") announced today the licensing agreement for Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) #30000, "Mega Robot," as the face of a new web3 enabled brand launching in the cannabis industry.

The licensing agreement is part of the Company's planned growth strategy into web3 by connecting the Farmhouse network of cannabis brands to exclusive and exciting NFT communities. Since June, the Company has grown its NFT licensing portfolio to include Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits, CrypToadz, Doodles, and more.

"Our licensing deal with 'Mega Robot' firmly places Farmhouse as the connector for cannabis brands and NFT holders. Cannabis brands now have the opportunity to license one of the most iconic Mutant Apes and connect with one of the most prestigious brands in web3," said Evan Horowitz, CEO of Farmhouse.

Mega Robot is one of 12 Mega Mutant Apes and one of the most exclusive NFTs in the Bored Ape Yacht Club universe. Mega Robot is the first to use the Mega Serum to mutate their Bored Ape into a Mega Mutant Ape. The Mega Serum has previously sold for 1,540.069 ETH (~$5.8M) and a Mega Mutant recently sold for 2,300 ETH (~$3.91M).

The licensing agreement represents the Company's ability to connect NFT holders with licensing opportunities with established cannabis brands. With over 97,000 Twitter followers and a network of over 5,000 cannabis professionals, the Company is positioned at the forefront of NFTs and cannabis.

Follow @420 https://twitter.com/420 to stay up to date on the Company's NFT developments.

Follow @Mr_Robot_v1 https://twitter.com/Mr_Robot_v1 (Mega Robot's Owner)

About Farmhouse, Inc.

Farmhouse has multiple divisions, including the WeedClub® Platform, a professional social platform, that enables professionals to connect, discover products and services to scale their businesses. The Company believes it has established itself as the trusted brand to connect the industry through the WeedClub® Platform and its @420 Twitter handle.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

View original content:

SOURCE Farmhouse, Inc.