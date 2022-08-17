Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series L Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series L (Series L Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series M of Enbridge (Series M Shares) on September 1, 2022.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series L Shares by the August 17, 2022 deadline for the conversion of the Series L Shares into Series M Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series L Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series M Shares were tendered for conversion.

