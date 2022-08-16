tevixMD's 1st Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Most Fastest-Growing Private Companies 2022

NEW YORK, Aug 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Inc. revealed that tevixMD is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized by Forbes is an incredible validation of the value we bring to the forefront of improving our Healthcare providers' and partners' financial performance and the result of our team's dedication to constantly challenging status quo. We are extremely excited by this distinguished honor building on our increasing 2022 momentum as we look to continued success into 2023 and beyond," says Stephen Passalacqua, CEO of tevixMD.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

tevixMD is real time intelligent verification technology of patient demographic, insurance and other claim specific information that enables healthcare providers to efficiently process claims. The company was founded with the vision to improve the financial performance of healthcare providers and by doing so improve patient satisfaction. It's the only solution that provides real-world, extremely accurate patient data and insurance/MBI coverage information with minimal patient identification requirements. To learn more about how tevixMD can help your organization get paid faster, please contact us at www.tevixmd.com/contact

