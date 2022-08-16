PunchListUSA Ranks No. 774 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 820 Percent, PunchListUSA Receives Ranking No. 774 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that PunchListUSA , the first real estate platform to digitize home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of home repair services, is No. 774 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This achievement is a true reflection of our team's dedication to our customers and drive to innovate the market for home services," said Min Alexander, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PunchListUSA. "On the heels of our oversubscribed Series A funding round, we're continuing to execute on our mission to make homeownership more accessible for the 220 million homeowners in the United States."

"Fostering strong relationships with homeowners and commercial partners through enhanced service delivery has been core to our rapid growth," said Lora Helt, Chief Growth Officer of PunchListUSA. "We're thrilled to be among the nation's fastest-growing companies and for the opportunity to expand nationwide."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors.The platform is powered by proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation and direct integration with industry partners. Exclusive inspection data access will power end-to-end home lifecycle services and product offerings to homeowners through the PunchListUSA marketplace in its next phase of growth. PunchListUSA is based in Charleston, South Carolina with operations in 14 major U.S. cities. Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

For further information, please visit www.punchlistusa.com and PunchListUSA on LinkedIn .

