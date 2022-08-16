Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Management will host virtual meetings with registered attendees throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Participation Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Location: Sofitel Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago, IL

Management will host in-person meetings with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.