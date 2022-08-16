Panasonic Launches the Automatic Bread Maker for Easy, Efficient Classic or Gluten-Free Baked Goods at Home

The Automatic Bread Maker (SD-R2550) eliminates the guesswork of making baked goods from scratch with customizable Dough Kneading and Fermentation Modes, and 20 pre-set programs

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic announced the release of the Automatic Bread Maker (SD-R2550), an innovative home appliance for baking a variety of baked goods from the comfort of your home, including breads, doughs, sweets, a variety of gluten-free options, and more. The Automatic Bread Maker comes equipped with innovative Panasonic technology, customizable manual settings, and 20 pre-set programs for making easy and delicious baked goods at home.

Panasonic Automatic Bread Maker SD R2550 (PRNewswire)

Baked Goods Made Easily and Efficiently

The Automatic Bread Maker features a variety of innovative features for perfectly baked bread. New manual setting modes (Dough Kneading Mode and Fermentation Mode) replicate the kneading techniques of an artisan baker and can be customized to the recipe for the ideal kneading and fermentation times. A Double Temperature Sensor automatically measures the room temperature and internal temperature and adjusts how much time the dough needs to rise and rest in order to achieve a perfectly risen loaf of a bread. A Unique Kneading Blade works with the specially placed ribs in the bread pan to deliver the best-tasting bread with the ideal texture and a Raisin & Nut Dispenser automatically funnels raisins, nuts, or seeds into the pan at the best timing for even distribution.

For the ideal loaf every time, users can select from three loaf sizes (medium, large, x-large) and three crust shades (light, medium, dark) to achieve a desired size and color combination. The Automatic Bread Maker comes equipped with a non-stick, ribbed bread pan that can hold and stretch dough without it sticking to the pan, a measuring cup/spoon, a sourdough cup/starter spoon, and a quick start guidebook that contains a variety of mouth-watering recipes and the operating instructions.

Satisfy Cravings and Dietary Needs with a Variety of Pre-Set Programs

With 20 pre-set programs, the Automatic Bread Maker offers users the option to easily bake a variety of breads, doughs and sweets, ranging from French bread, brioche, sourdough and even jam. For those who follow a gluten-free diet, the Automatic Bread Maker comes equipped with four pre-set programs specifically designed to bake gluten-free bread, cake, pizza dough and pasta dough.

The Panasonic Automatic Bread Maker (SD-R2550) will be available on Amazon for $299.99 in August 2022.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

Panasonic North America Social Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/panasonic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PanasonicNA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Panasonic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panasonic-northamerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/panasonicusa

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America