Frontline Healthcare Partners Announces Investment in LivWell Infusions

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm exclusively focused on investing in leading distributed healthcare businesses, announced today a recapitalization and growth investment in LivWell Infusions ("LivWell"), a provider of outpatient infusion and injection therapy for patients with complex chronic conditions.

Founded in 2020 out of Scottsdale, Arizona, LivWell administers highly accessible infusions and injections for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious disease, and other medical conditions. LivWell operates ambulatory infusion centers and infusions practice management, including services to physician offices such as insurance benefit verifications, prior authorizations, inventory procurement, amongst others. Today, LivWell offers convenient, patient-first therapy across Arizona, California, New Mexico, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

"LivWell has created a unique model that enables us to grow quickly while ensuring that patients have easy and affordable access to high quality services and the remarkable drugs that can change lives," said Ernesto Garza, founder and CEO of LivWell. "We met Frontline shortly after we started the business and quickly knew that they understood both the significant opportunity presented by the infusion industry and our vision at LivWell to address that opportunity with a truly differentiated model. With the support of Frontline's know-how, network, and capital, we look forward to accelerating our growth across the Southwest and nationally."

The infusion services market is currently estimated to be more than $100 billion, with more than 50% of infusions being administered within the hospital setting where costs can be three to five times higher than similar treatments delivered in outpatient settings. As a result, the industry is experiencing a site-of-care shift to reduce costs and increase access to both established and new biologics across an increasing range of therapeutic categories in line with epidemiological trends.

"We believe in working to change the way healthcare is delivered by backing young companies that improve the quality, accessibility and cost of healthcare," said Derek Spence, Partner at Frontline. "LivWell delivers a patient-centric experience while being relentlessly focused on comprehensive support for physician partners. LivWell's unique business model solves pain points for patients and providers and aligns completely with our strategy and approach of partnering with distributed healthcare companies. We are excited to be working with Ernesto, Kelly, Venessa and the whole LivWell team, and we look forward to helping them grow at an accelerated rate."

About LivWell Infusions

Founded in 2020, LivWell is a provider of outpatient infusion therapy, with services offered through ambulatory infusions centers and infusions practice management. LivWell currently provides infusion services to patients across allergy/immunology, cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and rheumatology. For more information, please visit livwellinfusions.com.

About Frontline Healthcare Partners

Please visit frontlinehcp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontline Healthcare Partners