InventHelp Inventors Develop Foot Covering to Increase Traction (CLR-128)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent slips and falls on snow- and ice-covered surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Hoffman Estates, Ill., "so we invented the SUREGRIP. Our design would enhance traction while ensuring better footing on slippery surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides added traction when walking in snowy or icy conditions. In doing so, it helps to prevent slips and falls. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

