Catch a Glimpse of the Madison 2022 August Live Auction (Wine & Spirit)

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction is excited to present 2022 Madison August Live Auction at 10 am (HKT), Saturday, August 20th in Hong Kong, the stunning 555 lots of which includes 407 lots of wines (includes 130 lots of Bordeaux, 211 lots of Burgundy, 33 lots of American cult wines, 16 lots of Champagne, etc.), 43 lots of whiskies, with a total estimate of HK$23,000,000 - HK$39,000,000.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in the app store). Take advantage of the last few days to place online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Shanghai and Shenzhen, allowing more mainland bidders to simultaneously attend the auction via live streaming. And even more specifically, the Shanghai saleroom will be jointly hold by Madison Auction and FGA together, with various industry entrepreneurs, elites, enthusiasts, and KOLs to be invited to present an extraordinary auction experience.

407 Lots Wine (Lots 1 – 407)

Of these 407 lots of wines, about 30% are from Bordeaux, 50% from Burgundy, 10% from Napa Valley.

Steal a glance, you will see a beautiful Arnaud Ente collection that haven't appeared on market for a long time (Lot 207-211). Bizot has been one of the hottest items among Burgundy collectors, and there are quite a few lots from 2012-2015 vintages with perfect conditions (Lot 36, 37, 212-218).

Besides these splendid and bright young generations, this auction does not lack reputable classic wineries. There are couple sets of DRC assortments in original wooden cases (Lot 160 & 161), Contis from legendary vintages (Lot 177 & 191), and even a set in banded wooden case (Lot 355). Leroy is certainly the other top Burgundy; besides the most applauded Musigny (Lot 219 & 220), there is also one bottle of the rarest Corton-Charlemagne from 2008 (Lot 163), one of the greatest vintages for Burgundy whites.

Bordeaux lovers, there are many classic Châteaus in their best drinking windows, such as Vieux Château Certan 1989 (Lot 102). Several large formats, such as the 1985 Le Pin double magnum (Lot 84), will certainly add icing on the cake to your collections.

The 1999 Salon in original wooden case (Lot 145 & 146) or the Jacques Selosse disgorged in early years (Lot 376-379) may excite all Champagne collectors.

Napa fanatics, now Madison Auction presents to you the top producers in the 70s-90s, including the superb vintage 1994 (Lot 182, 370). Some other rare and collectible wines are 2007 Rayas Blanc (Lot 148), 1988 Soldera (Lot 71), Château d'Yquem 80s vintage assortment ((Lot 95), and SQN Mr.K (Lot 400).

43 Lots Spirit (Lots 408 – 450)

The highly acclaimed Sake Mujaku is extremely difficult to find on market, there are two lots of back-vintage (Lot 408 & 409) to all sake aficionados.

Also from Japan, highly-limited bottles from the most reputable distilleries such as Karuizawa, Hanyu, etc. If you are a Japanese whisky enthusiast, you may also appreciate「和馨」(Lot 442), Hibiki limited editions (Lot 447 & 448) such as Aritayaki (有田燒) and Kutani Yaki (九谷燒).

The full set of Edition No.1-No.6 (Lot 423), the Archival Series Folio 4 (Lot 422), and Diamond Jubilee 2012 Queen Elizabeth Anniversary (Lot 420) to complete the Macallan collection.

Recommendation

2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Assortment

Lot 160 | 10 Bottles, Banded OWC

Est. HK$ 320,000 - HK$ 600,000

2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée- Conti Grand Cru (1) 2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru (2) 2011 Domaine de la Romanée- Conti Richebourg Grand Cru (1) 2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru (2) 2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Échézeaux Grand Cru (2) 2011 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Assortment

Lot 161 | 12 Bottles, OWC

Est. HK$ 600,000 - HK$ 1,100,000

1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée- Conti Grand Cru (1) 1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru (3) 1999 Domaine de la Romanée- Conti Richebourg Grand Cru (2) 1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru (2) 1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Échézeaux Grand Cru (2) 1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

DRC Assortments are always the hot but rare property in the auction, for those with the original wooden cases (OWC) are undoubtedly the Helen in the Trojan war! Vintage 1999 and 2011 are both collectible and drinkable for Burgundy, with only one beauty available each, it is time to move her heart.

1998 Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 219 & 220 | 1 Bottle | RP 96 | 585 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 260,000 - HK$ 400,000

The vintage 1998 is beginning to reveal its distinctive aromas and style of Leroy, a top Musigny producer known for its low yields and high quality. Hunt the true gems now.

2008 Domaine Leroy Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

Lot 163 | 1 Bottle | BH 93 | 1,510 bottles produced| Capsule: Perfectly waxed

Est. HK$ 65,000 - HK$ 100,000

Leroy Corten-Charlemagne shares its reputation with the same appellation of Coche-Dury. 2008 is a great vintage of Burgundy whites and well worth the price.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Domaine Arnaud Ente Mixed Lot (1)

Lot 210 | 4 Bottles+1 Magnum

Est. HK$ 30,000 - HK$ 55,000

2014 Domaine Arnaud Ente Meursault, Clos des Ambres (4)

2014 Domaine Arnaud Ente Volnay 1er Cru, Santenots-du-Milieu (1 Magnum)

A well-lauded Meursault producer in recent years. This mixed lot shall lead people on a fantastic journey to discover the charm of Arnaud Ente's Reds & Whites.

Suntory 「和馨」Blended Whisky

Lot 442 | 1 Bottle, Singe OC | Alc: 43%, Vol: 700ml

Est. HK$ 45,000 - HK$ 75,000

This blended whisky is aged in the old Mizunara casks from Yamazaki Distillery including a 1984 vintage, created by the 4th generation of Suntory's Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyoa. Only 539 bottles of this limited-edition masterpiece were released, and it is no longer available for sale.



Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales – contact us today for an estimation on any collection.
Email: consignment@madison-auction.com
Tel: +852 3188 6613

