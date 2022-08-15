Cambridge Announces New Office of the CEO

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge announced today new organizational changes to support the firm's growth and the financial professionals it serves, continuing to adapt in the ever-changing wealth management industry landscape. As part of this new executive structure, Cambridge has created an Office of the CEO ("Office") along with realigning business functions into three areas of responsibilities across the firm — Innovation and Experience, Growth and Development, and Advocacy and Administration.

Cambridge logo (PRNewswire)

The announcement includes the promotion of three executive vice presidents to president for each of these divisions — Colleen Bell, President, Innovation and Experience; Jeff Vivacqua, President, Growth and Development; and Seth Miller, President, Advocacy & Administration.

The Office, led by Cambridge CEO Amy Webber and the three divisional presidents, will primarily be focused on strategic and operating management, financial success, and risk management for the firm at the highest levels. Webber was named CEO in 2017, succeeding Founder Eric Schwartz who continues to serve as executive chairman of the Board of Directors.





"As we continue to navigate an evolving landscape and prepare for the many opportunities ahead, it is important that we position Cambridge with a leadership structure that is strongly aligned with our key business functions," said Webber. "We are committed to continuing the growth and success Cambridge has experienced over the past 40 years, and look forward to serving our financial professionals and their clients across generations for years to come. We are fortunate to have experienced, dedicated leaders and I believe this new structure will be instrumental in fulfilling our purpose and future goals."

Each of the three newly appointed presidents are responsible for the following:

Innovation and Experience (Bell) – Focusing on driving associate engagement and financial professional satisfaction, while advancing and discovering new ways to meet ongoing needs.

Growth and Development (Vivacqua) – Building strategic opportunities centered on organic growth, acquisitions, recruiting, and relationship management, while enhancing and expanding the digital resources financial professionals need.

Advocacy and Administration (Miller) – Creating an environment to help Cambridge associates and financial professionals succeed by managing internal polices and controls while influencing and navigating industry rules and laws that impact our business.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country.

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge: jeff.wulf@cir2.com or 800-777-6080

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambridge