MOMENTUS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Momentus Inc. - MNTS

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Momentus Inc. ("Momentus" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: MNTS) f/k/a Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC).

The Company was formed in August 2021 through a business combination with Stable Road Acquisition Corp., a SPAC investment company, with Momentus as the surviving, publicly traded entity. On July 13, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced a civil complaint and cease and desist order against the Company, its predecessor, Stable Road Acquisition Corp., and others for making "misleading claims about Momentus's technology and about national security risks associated with [founder and former CEO Mikhail Kokorich]," detailing the defendants' scheme to defraud investors in connection with the merger. As a result, the Company reached a settlement with the SEC, agreeing to pay a civil penalty of $7.0 million.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Momentus' officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

