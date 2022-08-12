CASI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report $8.6 million in EVOMELA® sales revenue for the second quarter of 2022. This is an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year. Our sales and marketing team is proven to be resilient, rapidly adapting strategies to address COVID-19 related challenges to ensure that our priories remain on track."

Dr. He continued, "Equipped with experience from EVOMELA and the ability to adapt to a changing environment, I believe our commercial and medical marketing team can efficiently execute the anticipated launch of CNCT19 in China. In addition, we continue to progress on the development and regulatory framework for BI-1206 in China. The BI-1206 trial in China has been initiated, and we expect to dose the first patient in the second half of this year."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues consist primarily of product sales of EVOMELA. Revenue was $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

Costs of revenues were $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , which included royalty payment of $1.7 million and $1.4 million , respectively.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , were $3.9 million , compared with $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 . The increase of research and development expenses for the three months periods was mainly due to expense incurred for CID-103.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , were $5.5 million , compared with $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30 , 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , were $3.4 million , compared with $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

Acquired in-process R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , were $0 , compared with $1.06 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

As of June 30, 2022 , CASI had cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million .

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The majority of the Company's operations are now located in China. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its hematology/oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is executing its plan to become a biopharmaceutical leader by launching medicines in the greater China market, leveraging its China-based regulatory, clinical and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, strategies, expectations, and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and no duty to update forward-looking statements is assumed. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including: the risk that we may be unable to continue as a going concern as a result of our inability to raise sufficient capital for our operational needs; the possibility that we may be delisted from trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on global markets and supply chains; the risk of substantial dilution of existing stockholders in future stock issuances; the difficulty of executing our business strategy in China; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates, including with respect to BI-1206, CB-5339 and CID-103; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), or other regulatory authorities; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates, including with respect to our partnerships with Juventas and BioInvent; the risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; the risks associated with our product candidates, and the risks associated with our other early-stage products under development; the risk that result in preclinical and clinical models are not necessarily indicative of clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to design and implement a development plan for our ANDAs held by CASI Wuxi; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties; the risks related to our dependence on Juventas to conduct the clinical development of CNCT19 and to partner with us to co-market CNCT19; risks related to our dependence on Juventas to ensure the patent protection and prosecution for CNCT19; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); risks relating to interests of our largest stockholders and our Chairman and CEO that differ from our other stockholders; and risks related to the development of a new manufacturing facility by CASI Wuxi. Such factors, among others, could have a material adverse effect upon our business, results of operations, and financial condition. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Rui Zhang

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phone: 240.864.2643

Email: ir@casipharmaceuticals.com

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,862

$ 38,704

Investment in equity securities, at fair value



5,705



9,868

Accounts receivable, net of $0 allowance for doubtful accounts



10,260



9,803

Inventories



5,791



1,907

Prepaid expenses and other



1,666



1,688

Total current assets



42,284



61,970

















Property, plant and equipment, net



14,853



12,712

Intangible assets, net



10,952



12,203

Long-term investments



41,671



40,128

Right of use assets



8,462



9,107

Other assets



635



2,178

Total assets

$ 118,857

$ 138,298

















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 4,598

$ 4,789

Accrued and other current liabilities



7,576



8,397

Bank borrowings



1,001



—

Total current liabilities



13,175



13,186

















Deferred income



2,658



2,828

Other liabilities



13,420



14,325

Total liabilities



29,253



30,339

















Commitments and contingencies





























Redeemable noncontrolling interest, at redemption value



22,661



23,457

















Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $1.00 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and



—



—

outstanding













Common stock, $0.01 par value:













250,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021













13,733,459 shares and 13,987,578 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively;













13,606,130 shares and 13,979,624 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



1,373



1,399

Additional paid-in capital



695,369



694,826

Treasury stock, at cost: 127,329 shares and 7,954 shares held at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



(9,068)



(8,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(160)



1,954

Accumulated deficit



(620,571)



(605,643)

Total stockholders' equity



66,943



84,502

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 118,857

$ 138,298



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data)































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

























Product sales

$ 8,550



7,125

$ 17,575

$ 12,825

Lease income from a related party



23



37



60



73

Total revenues



8,573



7,162



17,635



12,898





























Costs of revenues:

























Cost of goods sold



1,865



1,537



3,842



2,774

Royalty fee



1,685



1,445



3,466



2,566

Total costs of revenues



3,550



2,982



7,308



5,340





























Gross Profit



5,023



4,180



10,327



7,558





























Operating expenses:

























Research and development



3,851



2,255



7,843



7,513

General and administrative



5,520



5,488



10,845



10,990

Selling and marketing



3,398



3,360



6,675



6,075

Acquired in-process research and development



—



1,055



—



6,555

Total operating expenses



12,769



12,158



25,363



31,133





























Loss from operations



(7,746)



(7,978)



(15,036)



(23,575)





























Non-operating income (expense):

























Interest income, net



40



76



114



182

Other income



11



33



49



53

Foreign exchange gain



1,355



76



1,688



295

Change in fair value of investments



(1,153)



1,914



(2,708)



3,482

Impairment loss of long-term investments



—



(865)



—



(865)

Loss before income tax expense



(7,493)



(6,744)



(15,893)



(20,428)

Income tax expense



—



—



—



—

Net loss



(7,493)



(6,744)



(15,893)



(20,428)

Less: loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



(548)



(317)



(965)



(666)

Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value



735



519



1,348



1,067

Net loss attributable to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

$ (7,680)

$ (6,946)

$ (16,276)

$ (20,829)





























Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.56)

$ (0.50)

$ (1.19)

$ (1.57)

Weighted average number of common stock outstanding (basic and diluted)



13,606,130



13,979,636



13,700,282



13,235,128





























Comprehensive loss:

























Net loss

$ (7,493)

$ (6,744)

$ (15,893)

$ (20,428)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,541)



1,005



(3,293)



833

Total comprehensive loss

$ (11,034)

$ (5,739)

$ (19,186)

$ (19,595)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



(1,800)



14



(2,144)



(403)

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (9,234)

$ (5,753)

$ (17,042)

$ (19,192)



