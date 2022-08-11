MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call

Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB 
MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 33,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 240 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

