IDeaS Announces Hyatt Will Deploy IDeaS' Platform Across Global Portfolio

Hyatt will utilize the powerful IDeaS product suite to provide next-generation commercial capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, the leading provider of hospitality revenue optimization software and services, announced today a global collaboration with Hyatt to power Hyatt's commercial revenue platform. Hyatt will deploy IDeaS' suite of products globally as a key component in the evolution of its commercial stack.

A leading hospitality company with more than 1,150 hotels globally, Hyatt will leverage the breadth of IDeaS' suite of products to embark on a journey towards profit optimization, developing strategic workflows and modular-based personas to drive best-in-class adoption across their global portfolio.

Key features include:

Best-in-class modularity and flexibility — IDeaS' industry-leading technology and service approach will enable Hyatt to support the complex needs of its hotel portfolio and ownership types. The platform factors in the unique qualities and differences of each property to operationalize across the brand.





Automation equals profit — This data-driven approach will empower Hyatt to strategically drive performance and profit across its vast portfolio by focusing on AI-driven opportunities in today's increasingly complex travel landscape.





Organizational growth empowered by innovation — IDeaS' history of innovation delivers against Hyatt's need for next-level organizational empowerment, leveraging capabilities such as guest, group, and events space profit optimization, streamlined financial forecasting capabilities, and powerful enterprise BI solutions.





Drive collaboration across commercial teams — Dedicated training and enablement efforts will ensure that colleagues at each property engage in the set-up and configuration process unique to their business needs, a process that is critical to the success of the system.

Michael Klein, vice president of global revenue management, Hyatt, said: "At Hyatt, we offer the benefits of a global network yet remain nimble enough to create true personal connections. Collaborating with a known innovator and disruptor in the revenue management space like IDeaS alongside Hyatt's unique vision for innovative capabilities can create a differentiating value proposition for Hyatt owners and operators and make it easier for property colleagues to focus on what they do best – care for guests and customers."

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder and chief operating officer, IDeaS, said: "We are excited to be a part of the transformation of Hyatt's commercial revenue platform at a moment of unparalleled opportunity. As the recovery in travel broadens and new toolsets emerge, we are pleased to bring IDeaS' market-leading automation, pricing approach, and a singular focus on holistic, profit optimization to Hyatt's portfolio of properties."

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of commercial and revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 18,000 clients in 145 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

