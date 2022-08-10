Broe Real Estate Group Tops Off Cherry Creek's Newest Development

Long-term commitments from Aon, Charles Schwab, OmniTRAX, and Vantage Data Centers Pace Building to Open at Full Occupancy

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 200 Clayton, phase one of the newest project from multi-billion-dollar, Colorado-based developer Broe Real Estate Group, has reached its steel structure top off. On pace for a late Q1 completion, 200 Clayton, is an eight-story mixed use project adding 76,000 SQFT of Class A office space to the highly coveted Cherry Creek North market.

The final steel beam is raised into place at 200 Clayton - The Broe Group’s latest $150M phased development. The 76,000 square foot, eight-story, mixed use project, located at Cherry Creek North’s “Main and Main” high traffic intersection, is projected to open at full occupancy. (PRNewswire)

Prominently positioned at "Main and Main" in the heart of Cherry Creek North, the $150MM phased development will serve as the long-term home to a high-quality tenant base that includes AON, Charles Schwab, OmniTRAX, and Vantage Data Centers. Leasing for the project has been led by CBRE's Blake Holcomb and Brian Hutt.

"The demand for this project's prime Cherry Creek North location, contemporary design, and its modern energy efficient building systems has been exceptionally strong," said BREG CEO Doug Wells. "We are pleased to have attracted such a high-quality group of tenants that matches our long-term commitment and approach to this generational asset."

"200 Clayton will bring hundreds of new employees to our vibrant neighborhood, and we are proud to see a long-time partner like The Broe Group continue to invest in Colorado," said Cherry Creek North President and CEO Nick LeMasters. "The high demand for this project continues to demonstrate the value that employers find in Cherry Creek North's unparalleled amenities and the benefits that its location offers employees, clients, and partners."

The phased Clayton project also retains The Broe Group's decades-long Cherry Creek headquarters. Phase two of the project, 250 Clayton, will continue the block's transformation with a planned Q2 2023 start.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

